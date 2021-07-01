Win32 applications arrive at the Microsoft Store: WinZip 25 Pro, Zoom, Canva and OBS Studio can now be downloaded

It has been hours that the Windows 11 Build can be downloaded by those who are part of the Dev Channel in the Insider Program and who have a compatible team. And after the first downloads, there is confirmation of some news that is beginning to arrive, in this case related to the Microsoft Store and available applications.

With Windows 11 comes a new Microsoft Store, which sees how Edge extensions and new applications arrive. And among the apps, the first to debut have been Zoom, OBS Studio and Canva, applications that are added to WinZip 25 Pro and the next ones that should arrive, such as the CorelDRAW suite.

One place to find applications

Microsoft wanted (and wants) to change the course of the Microsoft Store and end the problems that have haunted it for years. To achieve this turn, the support of developers and that the App Store is once and for all, the place to find the app What are we looking for,

Now Zoom, OBS Studio and Canva are three new examples of what Microsoft is looking for. Let the apps arrive and this seems surreal, to your app store.

With Windows 11 the Microsoft Store will be open to all kinds of applications and games. It has a renewed appearance and also offers the already rumored advantage that the developers they will be able to send applications in PWA, Win32 or UPW format to the store.

Now it is the turn of Zoom, OBS Studio and Canva to are added to WinZip 25 Pro as applications that can now be downloaded and to which the Corel Draw suite will be added.

This is a well-known application to make video calls in the case of Zoom, an open source tool that allows you to stream with your webcam and record your computer screen with GNU / Linux, Windows or macOS in the case of OBS Studio and Canva, an online design editor.

These apps they arrive only a few days after Microsoft launches its store and open your hand with a policy that seeks to attract the attention of developers to launch their applications directly in the Microsoft Store.

Via | Windows Central