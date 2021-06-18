Wifi: learn how to change your network password to prevent others from connecting

On June 20, 2021, “World Wi-Fi Day” will be celebrated, a wireless network technology that allows different devices such as cell phones, tablets, desktop computers, laptops, televisions, to be connected to the internet, among others. As part of the commemoration for the 21st anniversary of the WifiIn this note we are going to teach you a trick to change your network password so that no one can access your signal without authorization.

The first thing we do when we see that our internet is very slow is to turn off the modem for about 10 seconds and turn it on again. If the problem persists immediately, you usually contact the company that provides the internet service; However, the problem could be related to the number of people who are connected to your Wifi.

If you suspect that someone has connected to your Wifi Without prior authorization, you should quickly change your network password, but first make sure this is true. There are many ways to know how many people are using your network at the moment; one of the best applications that can help you is Fing, and you can find it in the Google Play of Android or in the App Store of iOS (iPhone).

With this application you will not only know how many devices are connected to your Wifi, it will also inform you the permanence and IP of the user and from where they have connected to your network. Follow these steps to drive out the invaders:

Open Fing and wait for the app to detect the internet provider and then click on “Devices”.

In this part you will see all the devices connected to your Wifi .

. Now enter the invading users and click on “Delete” below.

Ready, so you will quickly eliminate people who connect to your network without authorization.

You already know that there are people who can enter your network and even if you have expelled them with Fing, it is very likely that they will reconnect because they know your password WifiTherefore, follow these steps to change your network password: