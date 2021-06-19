Wi-Fi connection and building materials: These are the two that affect the most, and the three that least

Any Wi-Fi connection has, by its very nature, a certain scope. This can be higher or lower depending on aspects such as the router, the standard that we use, and it can also vary depending on the obstacles, and the interferences, that it finds in its path.

Many users tend to think that all the materials they use for construction have, in general, the same impact on the range of a Wi-Fi connection, but the reality is totally different. Not all materials have the same impact, and the difference is so great that, while some are almost innocuous, others can destroy your connection almost instantly.

For this reason, we have decided to rescue an article that we published a while ago, and give it a new approach. This time we are going to discover the three materials that least affect a Wi-Fi connection, and we will also see the three materials that affect it the most. In each case, we will delve into the percentage of block that they exert on the signal so that you can get an idea of ​​the problems that you may have with each type of material.

The two materials that reduce the range of a Wi-Fi connection the most

1.-Concrete walls

It should come as no surprise, we all know the blocking and insulating effect this material has. Concrete walls can reduce Wi-Fi signal strength by up to 40%.

How does it affect me?

This means that only one of these walls could create a dead zone (no Wi-Fi connection) even over relatively short distances.

2.-plasterboard walls

It is, without any doubt, the material that most blocks the signal. Can block up to 50% of the signal of our Wi-Fi connection.

How does it affect me?

Well, in an even more serious way than in the previous case, which means that a plasterboard wall is enough for the Wi-Fi connection may start to get bad to a room near the router.

These are the three materials that have the least impact on a Wi-Fi connection

1.-Wooden walls

It is the material that has the least impact on the signal of our Wi-Fi connection.

Several studies indicate that barely reduces signal strength and range by 5%, which means that a Wi-Fi connection will hardly be affected even after crossing several wooden walls.

How does it affect me?

Well, very little, the truth, to such an extent that you will not have to worry. However, in certain cases leave the doors open can make a difference, so keep that in mind.

2.-Glass walls

This material has a greater impact than the previous one, since blocks Wi-Fi signal by 25%.

Regardless, it’s about a reasonable data, since the Wi-Fi signal would have to go beyond several glass walls to begin to have problems.

How does it affect me?

It shouldn’t affect us much, since the glass walls they are hardly used, and in any case, its impact is relatively low.

3.-Brick walls

It is the most common and most widely used material in Europe. It has a slightly higher impact than glass, since they block about 30% of the signal.

Although it is a “good” data if we compare it with concrete and plasterboard, it is already at a worrying level.

How does it affect me?

Can make dead zones appear at medium distances if there are a couple of walls in between, so it is advisable to leave the doors of the rooms open to facilitate the passage of the signal.

