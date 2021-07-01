White Moose Cafe owner slams vaccine passes saying he won’t ‘police’ customers

A popular Dublin cafe has announced that it won’t be asking customers for vaccine passes “under any circumstances”.

Never one to shy away from controversy, the owner of White Moose Cafe said he won’t be “policing” guests who want to dine indoors.

Paul Stenson said on Facebook: “At the White Moose we will NOT be policing our guests to ensure they are vaccinated so that they can eat indoors. If you want to get vaccinated, get vaccinated.

“If you don’t, don’t. Those who are not vaccinated will have to suffer the consequences if they get ill.

“Those who are already vaccinated won’t have to suffer these consequences. The elderly and vulnerable are now protected.”

He continued: “If the government requires us to screen our customers, asking them for vaccine certs or ‘corona passes’ like an immigration officer would ask a tourist for a passport, they have another thing coming.

“Won’t be happening here. Not under any circumstances. From 19th July you’ll all be able to eat inside, and outside, free from interrogation and judgement.

“Paulie. P.S. Vegans & Bloggers are still banned. Thank you.”