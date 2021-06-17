Which operating system has more malware, iOS or Android? This is what Apple says

As is well known, those from Cupertino are very jealous of their App Store. In fact, they do not allow downloading of apps from third-party app stores. On the contrary, Google does. Based on this, we ask ourselves, which operating system has more malware, iOS or Android?

According to Apple CEO Tim Cook, iOS is much more secure than Android, because it strongly protects your app store from malicious developers. In addition, it suggests that Google does not do it in the same way and that is why its mobile operating system has 47 times more malware than its company’s.

By allowing side downloads (in alternative stores), Android threatens the security and privacy of its users, suggests the CEO of Apple. On the contrary, iOS is very cautious with the applications it offers to its users.

“Why is that? It is because we have designed iOS in such a way that there is an App Store and all applications are reviewed before going to the store. That keeps a lot of malware out of our ecosystem. Customers have continually told us how much they value that. So, we are going to defend the user in the discussions and see where it goes. I am optimistic, I believe that most people who seek security know that security is a major risk, ”Cook said at the Viva Tech conference.

At a general level, which operating system is most recommended?

This is a difficult question to answer, as both systems are very similar. In both, the most popular applications can be run without much trouble. Therefore, the choice will depend on your tastes and needs.

Now, if we talk about price, Android is more accessible than iPhone. While at the security and privacy level, those from Cupertino stand out for offering an operating system that ensures your safety at all times. As for functions such as the camera, for example, both platforms are very similar, so everything will depend on the equipment you choose.

iOS and Android are as similar as they are different. But, at the security level, as we already mentioned, those from Cupertino have the advantage. Not only do they refuse to accept third-party apps, they urge developers to notify their users when they try to track them.

And you, what is the mobile operating system that you like the most? And why?

