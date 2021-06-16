WhatsApp will soon be able to call you to verify your phone number automatically

The truth is that as the information about news that reaches WhatsApp occurs, the puzzle seems to be making sense. If you remember, last week we told you that Instagram was going to allow you to receive verification codes through the messaging app, so this new function prepared by Facebook makes perfect sense. As you know, when you change your mobile and reinstall WhatsApp, the first thing the application does is verify through an SMS that we are the ones who have requested this activation. The problem is that although it is a very widespread system, it is not the safest either and that is why they want to give one more turn of the screw to shield our chats more efficiently. Automatic and periodic calls According to WABetaInfo colleagues, WhatsApp is preparing an automatic calling function that will allow the application to verify that it is us without the need to do anything else. Just wait to receive a call from the company’s phones and, without picking up, let the application recognize it to check that our number does belong to us. At the moment this function is being tested on Android and, as you can see from the screenshots that you have just above, it will request permissions to manage the calls from the terminal, as well as consult the history of all the calls we have received. In the latter case, as always, suspicions arise that lead us to think that WhatsApp might be interested in knowing who we are talking to, so they will offer us a warning that “they will not use the data for anything else” than that instant of automatic verification. . As always, believing it will depend on how much or little we trust Facebook. Unlike Google’s mobile OS, iOS does not allow applications to access that call history record so, as this telephone verification is working on Android, it cannot be done in the same way in Apple terminals. It remains to be seen, therefore, what solution WhatsApp adopts to maintain that automatic verification of our telephone number without the need to resort to an SMS code. Keep in mind that this news comes just days after Mark Zuckerberg confirmed on WABetaInfo that multi-device support is coming sooner than we expect. Surely throughout the summer so we can already have more than one operating mobile, or an iPad as a way to chat with family and friends.