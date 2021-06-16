WhatsApp will make us soon have this expected change in chats

It was time! WhatsApp it finally listened to its millions of users and will include a much-requested privacy feature. The TestFlight portal revealed that the latest Beta version of the application will improve the chats filing system so that conversations remain hidden and do not appear on the home screen.

Let’s do a little memory about the services of WhatsApp. The chat archive is already available in the standard version of the app; however it is not as useful as it sounds. Although the system hides the conversations, they reappear on the main page when the user receives a new message from the archived chat. What is the meaning of all this? Apparently the developers of WhatsApp They’ve already gone to the trouble to fix the feature.

The plan is that the new chats archive will not return conversations to the main chat screen. WhatsApp nor will notifications be sent when the sender sends a message.

WHATSAPP | Not everything is good

Another change is that the archived chats section will appear at the top of the main screen. The system will not allow to hide it, so the number of conversations stored and the mentions made by a member of the group chat will also be displayed.

It should be noted that the user of WhatsApp you will have the opportunity to choose whether you want archived chats to be hidden or to return to the home page when receiving a new message. The configuration of the files can be done from the “Chats” section, in the ‘Settings’ section.

The new feature will arrive in a matter of weeks to the standard version of WhatsApp. You just have to be patient to enjoy this tool that will favor the privacy of users.

