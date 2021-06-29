WhatsApp will change the interface when you record your voice notes, do you know how it will be?

WhatsApp has always been a bit spartan, in the sense that it seemed to give the same way of showing certain functions since in the end the important thing is that they did not have errors and they behaved as expected, in the most efficient way possible in the face of users. Now, however, we already have some updates in which it seems that Facebook people are beginning to have an interest in polishing, in details, in the style of Telegram, which in that sense is infinitely more attractive. And proof of that care for details that seems to have invaded WhatsApp are these changes that are coming in the part of the recording of voice notes, which are going to undergo a redesign to be much more attractive to contemplate. It is not that for the four little details we are going to be glued to the microphone of the phone all day, but without a doubt they will make the process much more user-friendly (as the experts would say). What changes in the new notes? Well, basically everything that WhatsApp has devised has to do with the graphical interface since the functions remain as they are until now. As revealed by WABetaInfo, the new has to do with the arrival of a kind of preview with sound waves that come to emulate what we are saying to the smartphone microphone. Thus, as you can see in the screenshot that you have just below, we can verify that, indeed, what we are saying is being recorded. For the rest, the pulsation is maintained that allows blocking the recording (with the padlock icon) so as not to have to keep the finger pressed on the rec control, as well as the elements to cancel what we are recording through a new icon of garbage can. Now, if you look at it, you are going to have another extra function available that we don’t have right now and that is to review what we have captured. To the right of the garbage can there is a stop control, which is the one that tells the phone to stop recording. Once pressed, this button will become another to play, so that we can listen to what we have dictated before sending it, which will avoid problems in case it has slipped through the background, for example, an inopportune comment. These changes are present in the beta versions and it is very possible that they will arrive in a generalized way in the next weeks.