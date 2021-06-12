WhatsApp will allow you to classify and order your favorite stickers

For many years WhatsApp It has been a very simple application where we could only send text messages, emoticons and photos, while its competition, we refer to Telegram and Signal, could already send voice messages, videos, documents, among others. However, the application has been adding new functions, one of them was to implement stickers and now last we would have the possibility of classifying them.

We have all been in situations where we wanted to send a specific sticker, but we could not do it because we could not find it and when we located it it was too late to send it. WhatsApp saw a need in this situation, so it has launched a new beta version of the app which will allow us to classify our stickers (order them) so as not to waste time looking for them.

It is important to clarify that this tool will be officially available in the future update 2.21.12.1 of WhatsApp. At the moment, the function is only available in the beta version for cell phones with Android operating system, it is estimated that it will soon arrive for iOS (iPhone).

HOW TO USE THE STICKER FINDER FUNCTION

Enter a chat WhatsApp .

. Go to the part where the stickers are.

We press the magnifying glass icon located in the lower left corner.

Here we can classify all our stickers.

“Now you can search for stickers on WhatsApp. Do you need to say I love you? There is a sticker for that. Do you need to say that I know? There is also a sticker for that “, reported WhatsApp Official through his Twitter account.

🔍 You can now search stickers on WhatsApp 🔍 Need to say I love you? There’s a sticker for that.

Need to say I know? There’s a sticker for that too. pic.twitter.com/5lNzuOibVT – WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) March 26, 2021

