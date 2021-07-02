WhatsApp will allow you to choose the quality of the videos you send on Android

WhatsApp will add a practical feature on Android in the future, which will allow you to set the quality of the videos you share in chats.

This feature is still in development, but we can see a preview of the options it offers.

You can choose the quality of the videos you share on WhatsApp

It seems strange that WhatsApp has not yet implemented this function in its app, considering that videos are one of the main content that is shared in chats. However, it seems that soon we will have this function, as mentioned in WaBetaInfo.

According to the screenshot they share, WhatsApp will add a new setting in the application Settings to specify the upload quality of the videos, with three options. We will have “Automatic”, an option that will be configured by default.

If we choose this option, the WhatsApp algorithm will detect which is the best compression for the video, taking into account different factors, for example, the current internet connection. And then, we will find “Better quality” that will finally give you the ability to send videos without loss of quality. A configuration that you can allow yourself when you are connected to WiFi.

Or you can choose “Data saving” for WhatsApp to compress the videos before sending them in the chat. So if you have mobile data or have a bad internet connection, and you have to send that video yes or yes, you can count on this alternative.

Apparently it will be a general configuration for all videos, so if you want to make a change in a certain video, you will have to go through Settings >> Storage and data >> Video upload quality. This feature is in development at the moment, so we still have to wait for it to go through the trial period before seeing it in any future updates.