WhatsApp: why can’t you see the statuses of a contact

WhatsApp It has become a platform where you can speak or express yourself on a certain topic, you can also participate in various groups created either by your family, colleagues, co-workers and even couples. However, there is a detail that many do not know that could happen in the app: Why can’t you see the statuses of a contact?

There are several theories as to why you cannot normally see a state of WhatsApp from your friend. If you noticed that someone showed you that another person posted a status and that it is impossible for you to visualize it, then here we tell you the reason for the problem.

It should be noted that third-party programs are not necessary for the application states to appear on your mobile device, on the contrary, there are reasons why you cannot see it.

Always remember to also keep your WhatsApp updated. The app has added new functions such as being able to activate messages that disappear in a week if they are not read, while another option gives you the tool to accelerate audio messages up to twice their speed.

WHY I CAN’T SEE A CONTACT’S WHATSAPP STATUSES

First of all, the user may have blocked you. It is the main reason you should always think about. Check their profile picture and last connection time. If these do not appear, you can send him a message or call him. If both are not received or bounce, the contact in question decided to block you.

Learn why you can’t see your friends’ WhatsApp statuses. (Photo: MAG)

On the other hand, if you have not been blocked, the user may have decided to restrict their States for a certain group of WhatsApp people, a list in which you were not included.

Another option to take into account is that if you look at a status and then another appears that you cannot see, it means that the user has only decided to share the status with a few people and not all their contacts.

Finally, if you don’t see any of the statuses, that person may not have added you as a contact on WhatsApp.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected]