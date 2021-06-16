WhatsApp users are losing their accounts due to this new hoax

WhatsApp It will be the most popular application in the world, but its security measures are not the best, even worse if cybercriminals take advantage of the naivete of users. No one is free from the threat and it is enough to make a simple mistake for the account to be hijacked by hackers.

There are several techniques to deceive users of WhatsApp. The best known are the supposed gift of an important brand or the health authorities to corroborate the vaccine against COVID-19. Now, the trend is another and it is well worth being informed to avoid any mistakes.

WhatsApp It has been applying its new privacy policies for a month, something that has caused annoyance in the community. Many decided to go to the competition, like Telegram Y Signal, while a good group decided not to accept and wait for the consequences.

Facebook warned that it would send recurring messages to users who had not accepted the conditions before May 15, otherwise it would begin to restrict the service. After a while, the company retracted.

WHATSAPP | Deception

Everything that happened is the basis for cybercriminals to contact users of WhatsApp to send them a message where they ensure that the app is not updated and it is necessary to verify that it is in use to continue using it.

The message indeed seems to come from the technical service of WhatsApp. The contact image is the company logo and appears to come from an automated system.

Hackers will send a six-digit verification code to the cell phone that you must share if the user wants to continue using WhatsApp. What cybercriminals are actually doing is activating the victim’s account from another cell phone, so they need the code to confirm the account. If the user is deceived, they will share the code and the hackers will finally have access to the account.

If you have made the mistake, we recommend you delete WhatsApp, reinstall the app, enter the phone number and ask for the verification code. You will have to wait about six hours to recover the account, long enough for hackers to do what they like with your contacts.

