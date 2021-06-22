WhatsApp, unable to beat Telegram: you can only use it on a mobile

The team of WhatsApp keep working to include novelties in its messaging app . They are currently working on the function to allow the application to be used in various devices natively without depending on the mobile, but now we have just come to know an inexplicable limitation that this function is going to have.

At present, with Telegram There is no limit on the type of device in which we can use the same account. Thus, we can access it from all mobile phones, tablets or computers that we want without limit. WhatsAppHowever, it is going to introduce limits.

One of those we met a few weeks ago was that WhatsApp was only going to allow synchronization up to four devices at the same time for the same account. This may be sufficient for many users, but for others it may fall short. Four devices can be a mobile, a tablet, a desktop computer and a laptop. In the case of wanting to use it on another mobile, we could no longer do it, and we would have to remove another device.

WhatsApp will not allow you to use it on two mobiles at the same time

Luckily, WhatsApp has the solution for this last problem: it will not directly allow you to use the application in two mobiles at the same time. This feature will arrive sometime this year, probably late summer, but it will have quite a few limitations as WABetaInfo just revealed.

The feature will be optional at first, reaching beta users first. Now, we have seen a screenshot of how the Multi-Device Beta, in which it is detailed that it will not be necessary to have the mobile phone connected to the Internet to use the WhatsApp gutter on the web, computer or Portal devices. There, it is specified that only four additional devices and one mobile can be synchronized at the same time.

Another limitation shown in the image is that it will not be possible to send messages or make calls with people who have a outdated version of WhatsApp, although it is not detailed from which version is considered outdated.

WhatsApp should rectify

The really sad thing about it is that it seems confirmed that we will not be able to use WhatsApp on more than one mobile phone at the same time. The app was working on adding a logout feature that appears only on WhatsApp linked devices with the main accountTherefore, on mobile phones, its function could be to log out in order to start it on another mobile.

As always, this could change in the future, and after leaving the beta phase, WhatsApp could have the option to use it on more than one mobile, but for now the only official confirmation we have is that you will only be able to use the app on a mobile. Telegram is still the reference, and thanks to it we had WhatsApp on the web, essential to avoid having to use the mobile to write on WhatsApp.