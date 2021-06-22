WhatsApp trick to not look bad when answering after a long time

Let’s put ourselves in a situation … Sometimes you want to disappear from WhatsApp, but it must be connected by some other responsibility. The worst that can happen is to show up online to read the messages, maybe not all of them, and you still decide to reply but with the shame of having sent your text several hours later. If this is your case, we tell you that there is a simple trick to not look bad.

There is no specific function in WhatsApp that serves to change the time of your messages, so you will have to go to a simple trick in the system. You will not have to download third-party applications on Apple’s Android or iOS operating system, so you will not run the risk of downloading malware and jeopardizing your privacy.

Keep in mind that the trick only applies to the messages you send after changing the configuration, therefore, you will not be able to modify the ones you have sent before. If it is time to answer what you want much later, it will have to be now to avoid explanations.

The first thing you should do is go to your smartphone and access the Settings menu. There you will see among the options “general“Or”Accessibility“, And then go to the”Date and Time”.

If you have done everything right, you will see the button “Define automatically”And disable it. Then, put the time you want the message to be sent.

Finally, enter WhatsApp and send the message to your contacts, who will receive it with the new time. In case of an emergency, you can do this for a while and then activate the automatic programming of the smartphone again.

WHATSAPP | Other options

If you still want to look good knowing that you will respond very late, you can eliminate the “seen”, that is, the double blue check. It can be done easily by going into Settings or Configuration, and in ‘Privacy’ deactivate the option of ‘Read receipts’. Please note that the function does not work for audio messages.

Another fact to take into account is the appearance “online”. One way to read messages without appearing connected is by activating airplane mode on your smartphone. It is not the best solution, but it serves to hide if you are looking for some peace.

