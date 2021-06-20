WhatsApp: the best creative phrases to congratulate on Father’s Day

WhatsApp is one of the most downloaded applications in the world, according to Sensor Tower . But it also serves to congratulate someone on a special date. Like every third Sunday in June, thousands will use the conversation platform to celebrate the Father’s day .

If you have dad far away or he just does not live with you, then do not hesitate to write him one of these creative phrases that we will share with you below. Remember that also through WhatsApp you can make a call or video call to complement your greeting.

If you don’t want to use the typical “Happy Father’s Day”, then here we will provide you with a series of texts that you can copy to send to dad.

You can too add a photo of your father with you when you were little or simply remember when the family was together, now that social distancing is so necessary.

Celebrate Father’s Day with the whole family in a different way on WhatsApp. (Photo: MAG)

CREATIVE PHRASES FOR FATHER’S DAY ON WHATSAPP

Through the psychoactive web a series of creative phrases are shared by the Father’s day what can you send for WhatsApp . Here are some of them:

I know that being a father is not always easy, I have given you a lot of work, but in all my falls I have found your hands to get up. Thanks!

My father is the best dad in the world. He created my world …

Thank you for the education you gave me. I am proud of who I am and I owe that to you.

These are some more creative phrases to dedicate to dad for Father’s Day on WhatsApp. (Photo: MAG)

A father is a man who expects his children to be as good as he would have wanted to be.

A father is the one who cares, loves and protects his children until the end of their days. Thank you for doing all of this and more. Happy Father’s Day!

A parent has the wisdom of a teacher and the sincerity of a friend. Happy Father’s Day!

Remember to also accompany your message for Father’s Day with a WhatsApp call or video call. (Photo: MAG)