WhatsApp tests voice memo redesign

WhatsApp is carrying out tests to change the current layout of voice memos, a functionality that only a few weeks ago received an important update with the introduction of different listening speeds, which allow audios to be heard at normal speed, at 1.5x and at double speed.

New WhatsApp Audio Notes Incorporate Voice Wave Design

This time the tests that WhatsApp is carrying out -and that, for now, are only available in the beta version of the app- they suppose an aesthetic redesign of the audio notes -which can be up to 15 minutes long- but it goes a little further, since it also implies the loss of a functionality.

As can be seen in the latest beta of WatsApp, the redesign implies that the slider bar of the audios would be changed to voice waves, very similar to those already used in the audio notes of direct messages on Instagram, for example , or in direct messages from Twitter.

These voice waves are gray in color, which have different heights depending on the intensity of the sound, and they change to a darker hue as the audio note progresses, as shown in the images shared by WABetaInfo.

However, this more attractive design implies the loss of sliding, that point with which we could access any part of the audio, go backwards or forwards, just by swiping our finger across the screen.

It is unknown if, when WhatsApp implements this redesign definitively in the audio notes for all users, it will incorporate that slider or if it will at least allow pressing on the voice waves to go forward or backward.

We will have to wait for the novelty to be implemented, something for which WhatsApp has not given an exact date either, since at the moment the only thing that is known are the tests that are being carried out in the WhatsApp beta.

