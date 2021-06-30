WhatsApp tests “self-destructing” messages

Yes, I know that said, That self-destructing messages sounds more like Mission Impossible than WhatsApp. However, and although it is a function that I personally do not quite understand (maybe it is a matter of age, I do not know), the truth is that it enjoys enormous popularity among more and more people, and it is also not something new. In fact, I remember seeing it for the first time in Secret, an ephemeral life service that, between 2014 and until its closure in 2015, achieved a certain popularity.

One of its most attractive features was that you could share images in private conversations, but you could configure them to be deleted after being seen by their recipient. In addition, for greater control by the sender, if the recipient took a screenshot, the recipient was warned of your indiscretion. And yes, if you are an Instagram user or use Telegram’s secret chats, this ephemeral content will not be strange to you. And WhatsApp joins the club of platforms that adopt this privacy measure.

As we can read in Gizchina, WhatsApp has begun to deploy this function, currently only among users of the trial version for Android. There had been no previous announcement, so the rollout has come as a surprise, despite the fact that it is something that Facebook has been working on for some time. It is quite probable that, were it not for the controversy over the change in the terms of use of the service, we would have seen the deployment of this function some time ago.

Be that as it may, it is better late than never, although for the moment only in tests, and with no scheduled date for the arrival of the final version. Can be applied to photos and videos sent to chats, both with a single person and with groups, and the sender will be able to know when the recipient has seen the message. And here an important nuance, this will happen even if you have read notifications disabled WhatsApp, so this function can be used to confirm that someone has connected and accessed the conversation.

Another problem in relation to privacy is that WhatsApp does not detect if the recipient has taken a screenshot, although at this point it would be interesting to know if it is due to a lack of interest in offering such information or if it is due to limitations imposed by operating systems. And it is that yes, in 2014 it was possible to do it on iOS, but the evolution of smartphone operating systems in recent years may have had, as a consequence, that it is no longer possible.