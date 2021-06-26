WhatsApp tests a new design for voice notes

WhatsApp continues to test a number of changes to the app. Some add new functions and others modify some of the most popular features to make them more functional and attractive.

And now, it seems that it is the turn of the voice notes. WhatsApp is testing a new design that leaves a few options on the way.

WhatsApp tries a new style of voice memos

One of the last features that was added to the voice memo was the option that allows you to play the audios at different speeds. A practical dynamic if we do not want to waste so much time with the long audios that our friends send us, without having to go through the playback bar.

However, WhatsApp is considering a new design for the presentation of this feature. As mentioned in WABetaInfo, in the new WhatsApp beta the audio player changes the slider of the playback bar for voice waves. Yes, a similar style to Instagram voice messages.

That is, as the audio is reproduced you will see this new voice wave design that would mark the intensity of the sound and would indicate where the reproduction goes. So it adds a more visual touch to voice memos.

However, by removing the slider from the play bar you would not have the option to fast forward or rewind the audio. In any case, you would have to restart the voice memo from the beginning, if you want to listen to a certain part of the audio again.

At the moment, this new voice memo design is only part of a WhatsApp test, so it may change over time, or it may never see the light of day. This new dynamic is now available in one of the beta versions of WhatsApp for Android.