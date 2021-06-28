whatsapp takes another step to resemble telegram

WhatsApp continues to incorporate more and more functions Telegram, and these days, curiously, Telegram has also incorporated a highly demanded function that WhatsApp already had, and improves it even more: video calls. WhatsApp, for its part, has focused on practically tracing the function of the Telegram audios , and now you have added a new functionality.

Telegram had until a few weeks ago with the best audio functionality, where we could choose the playback speed (1x or 2x), as well as seeing a wave graph that allowed us to see before listening to it if it was a very strident sound or not, as well as to see if there are some parts in silence that we can skip.

WhatsApp incorporates improvements in voice messages

WhatsApp copied the possibility of choosing the speed of the audios, being able to also choose a more comfortable one 1.5x, which allows faster audio playback, but without losing clarity as it can happen in 2x, and not being necessary to pass the audio from WhatsApp to text. However, WhatsApp did not allow to know that wave graph, but that has changed in the last beta, where the function is already active.

The progress bar that we find today has a flat design, and allows us to see where the audio is going. With the new feature, that flat bar turns into little columns. In fact, we can not only see columns in audio once we have sent it, but these are also shown when we are recording the audio, being an ideal way to confirm that the mobile is recording the sound correctly, or to indicate if perhaps we are talking too far from the mobile or if there is too much ambient noise (such as the wind).

You can review the audios before sending them

In addition, once we have finished recording the voice message, we have the option of listening to it before sending it as a new function. WhatsApp has temporarily introduced this function in the beta, but in the last one they have launched they have withdrawn it, probably to add improvements and fix bugs before incorporating it in a stable way in iOS and Android.

Telegram, for its part, launched group video calls last Friday with up to 30 participants and the ability to share screen with other users. This function comes a little late, but it finally comes offering spectacular quality compared to other platforms, where, if our connection is good, we get a very clear image and in High Definition. In addition, it is really comfortable because it allows you to make calls between mobile, tablet and computer, unlike what happens with WhatsApp today. Therefore, it competes more with other apps such as Zoom or Skype.