WhatsApp started tests with photos and videos that expire after seeing them once

A function that we already know from other social networks and messaging platforms, also begins to appear in WhatsApp.

The possibility of sharing a photo or video that is visible only once, and then disappearing, has already begun to be deployed in the beta version of the messaging application for Android.

Temporary photos and videos on WhatsApp

This function is available to a limited number of users of the trial version of the application. Specifically, version 2.21.14.3 of the beta channel of WhatsApp for Android is the one that brings this novelty.

As reported WABetaInfo, who have that specific version of the app and were included in the tests with this function, have a new icon in the bubble on which the messages are written, which allows to send multimedia attachments under the indicated modality.

In the chat, along with the information on the read receipts, you can review the display status of these “self-destructing” messages.

Screenshots: WABetaInfo

Some considerations about this feature, indicated in the WABetaInfo report, indicate that in case of having read confirmations disabled in the application, it will be possible to continue corroborating whether a temporary message was seen or not, but without the detail of the exact time of the action. In the case of groups, as with the other types of messages that can be sent, it will be possible to review this data according to the activity of each member, independently of the general privacy settings.

It is important to bear in mind that sensitive or private content is not completely protected with this feature, since it is possible to take screenshots of the content, without the application notifying the sender of the message.

The interesting thing is that WhatsApp, at the platform level, is already prepared to support these messages even on the mobiles of those who do not have early access to this function. Although of course, they will only be able to see the messages once, without the ability to respond in the same way.

With this background, it can be presumed that this function appears to become an integrated feature in the definitive app. Without going too far, the aforementioned report indicates that the deployment of a similar test is already on the agenda, but on WhatsApp for iOS.