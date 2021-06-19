WhatsApp: so you can download animated stickers for Father’s Day

This Sunday, June 20, Father’s Day will be celebrated and WhatsApp has created a novel package of stickers in homage and dedication to all dads. It is not necessary to install additional or third-party applications to acquire these animated stickers, just have the instant messaging application updated.

“A way to remind parents and children that they are loved by helping them express what is difficult to say”, you can read in the description of the sticker pack called “Papa mere Papa” created by Sajid Shaikh.

If you have your father away from home, take this opportunity to express how much you love him. It is important to clarify that the package includes a total of 21 stickers and when you download it it will occupy 8.3 MB (megabytes) in your storage space.

How to get them? It is simple and the best of all is that it will not be necessary to install an additional application from Google Play for Android or the App Store for iPhone iOS. Just follow these steps:

Opens WhatsApp and enter any chat or conversation.

and enter any chat or conversation. Press the icon of a happy face in the lower left corner of the chat.

Now, press the sticker icon to show all the stickers that you have downloaded or saved.

Sticker icon for stickers to appear (Photo: Mag / WhatsApp)

Then, go to the icon of the cross enclosed in a circle, which is located on the right side of the stickers gallery.

(Photo: Icon of the cross circled to download stickers)

Here you will see all the stickers and you will have to slide the space bar to look for the “Papa mere Papa” pack.

Finally, click the down arrow (Download) to get them.

List of stickers for Father’s Day (Photo: Mag / WhatsApp)

Ready, the sticker pack will automatically be found in your gallery. As it is recalled, tomorrow Sunday June 20, “Father’s Day”, the Government has declared mandatory social immobilization at the national level to avoid social gatherings and the spread of the new coronavirus COVID-19.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected]. You can also make the same request from your iPhone.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill in the form using this link. There you simply have to put your phone number, in addition to the code of your region, and then write your message after identifying yourself.