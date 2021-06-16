WhatsApp renews the design of chats by rounding the edges of conversations.

Little by little Facebook is adding new improvements to WhatsApp with which to further improve the functionality of this instant messaging app. Yesterday we talked about the new keyboard shortcut to publish stickers in a comfortable way if you use an iPhone. A way to facilitate the process when it comes to sending these fun stickers.

And today, WhatsApp Beta users have woken up with a change in the design of conversations. We are talking about a subtle change in the design of the speech bubbles, but that gives a different touch to the conversations by offering a more rounded design. The objective? That this element boasts a more modern and current appearance.

It must be borne in mind that, although it is true that WhatsApp is the most used instant messaging application, its rivals are beginning to be a real headache for the company. The controversies related to privacy that Facebook has suffered significantly affected its ecosystem of applications. And with the rise of alternatives such as Signal or Telegram, it was to be expected that WhatsApp would begin to renew its app so that it continues to be a benchmark.

A subtle change for WhatsApp

enlarge photo New WhatsApp design WABetaInfo Capture WABetaInfo

While it is true that it is not a major change, It is logical that little by little WhatsApp is going through small face washes to renew its appearance in order not to be left behind with respect to its rivals.

Regarding the last update, we have already indicated that for now is available for WhatsApp Beta version 2.21.13.2, so if you are subscribed to the beta testers program of this instant messaging service, know that you can now enjoy this new update.

In this way, over the next few weeks it is very likely that this new change in the design of WhatsApp conversations eventually get to the final version of the application. Although, if you don’t want to wait, you can always become part of the platform’s beta program.

And the truth is that the process is extremely simple. All you have to do is follow our guide where we tell you step by step how to install the WhatsApp beta on Android and iOS. Once you become part of the beta program of the application, you will be able to enjoy all the news that comes to WhatsApp, such as the new design of the speech bubbles in the conversations, before the rest of the users. You don’t lose anything by trying it!

>