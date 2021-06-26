Apps

Tech News WhatsApp Plus: what it is and what it is for

Since we use smartphones in our day to day there are applications that most of the population uses, such as WhatsApp. WhatsApp has become an essential app for be in communication and contact with anyone quickly through a very easy to use chat. The great popularity of this app means that it is present all over the world and that it registers millions of messages per second worldwide. The WhatsApp APP has been introducing new features to customize the interface, but for many users it is insufficient and they seek alternatives to enjoy a much more customizable version of WhatsApp, as is WhatsApp Plus. What is WhatsApp Plus? What is the use of downloading WhatsApp Plus?

Personalization themes New emoticons Larger shipments Advanced privacy features

How to install WhatsApp Plus on a smartphone?

What is WhatsApp Plus?

WhatsApp Plus is a MOD, a non original WhatsApp app not created by its developers, but that allows synchronized use with the original app, enjoying certain additional advantages. For example, in TecnoWasap you can download WhatsApp Plus HeyMods, one of the best versions of this mod for WhatsApp.

What is the use of downloading WhatsApp Plus?

The WhatsApp Plus mod allows you to perform functions that the original WhatsApp app does not allow. Some of the most interesting utilities are the following:

Personalization themes

WhatsApp Plus allows the user to choose a wide variety of app customization themes with different colors, designs and shapes, well above what WhatsApp offers to personalize chats. Notifications, widgets, the header or the size of the chat images are now customizable.

New emoticons

The different versions of WhatsApp Plus offer a great variety of emoticons that do not appear in the original WhatsApp app, which allows the user to express themselves in a much more personalized way.

Larger shipments

In WhatsApp Plus, the user can increase the size limit of the sendings made with files. Usually the maximum reaches 50MB, well above the original app.

Advanced privacy features

Perhaps the most interesting thing about downloading and using WhatsApp Plus is the possibility of customize and modify certain elements that affect user privacy. We talk about the possibility of listening to audios without the person who sent them knowing it, viewing WhatsApp Status anonymously without anyone knowing, hiding the double blue check when desired or even changing the time the last one occurred. Connection.