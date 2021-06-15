WhatsApp Plus V12: know all the news of the latest APK

One of the applications that is currently successful is WhatsApp . Through it, millions of messages can be exchanged daily; However, the application has a series of details that are not yet part of the official version, such as the possibility of being able to completely change the color of the platform.

That is why a group of developers has released the latest version of WhatsApp Plus V12 , the same one that is full of functions that will soon be present in the original Facebook app. Do you want to have it?

Remember that in order to obtain WhatsApp Plus V12 On your mobile device it is necessary for you to fully uninstall the original app, otherwise, there may be problems when you log in or the information may not be finished processing.

Also, do not forget that each person decides whether to use the modified application or not. If you want to install it, you should know that your account may be banned in the future for not using the corresponding legal resources.

WHATSAPP PLUS V12 WHAT’S NEW: HOW TO DOWNLOAD APK

In WhatsApp Plus V12 you can change the themes, fonts and type of letters that the original app does not have. Through it you will have access to a variety of styles suitable for your taste. You can literally change your themes every day if you want. There are no repercussions for doing so.

Know the method to download WhatsApp Plus V12 right now and enjoy the news. (Photo: MAG)

It also improves your security system. You can hide your connection status, access the anti-ban, hide chats, activate the do not disturb mode, freeze your ‘last seen’, activate an anti-deletion message.

You can enjoy all this experience without intrusive advertising.