WhatsApp: know how many unknown people look at your statuses

WhatsApp He has a large following today. Until a few weeks ago, the app had warned all its users that its new security policies would take effect: this made some move to Telegram, while others continue chatting as usual.

WhatsApp It has thousands of tricks that many have experimented: for example, it is now possible to fast-forward the audios and play them at 2X speed, almost twice the normal speed. Likewise, you also have the option to activate the messages that self-destruct.

But it also has a tool that you may not have noticed and that it is time to put it to the test. Now you can know exactly how many strangers are looking at your app statuses.

For this it is not necessary that you install any third-party application in between, on the contrary, you will only have to enter WhatsApp and perform the steps that we will mention below.

HOW TO KNOW HOW MANY UNKNOWN WATCH YOUR WHATSAPP STATUSES

The trick works for all those users who have an Android or iOS device (iPhone). The first thing to do is update WhatsApp and then do the following:

Go to WhatsApp.

There you must go to States.

Post any status: it can be a phrase, video, photo or something like that.

Wait a few minutes or maybe a few hours for multiple users to see it.

Then open in Viewed.

In this way you will be able to know who saw your WhatsApp statuses and know exactly if you have an unknown user. (Photo: MAG)