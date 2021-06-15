WhatsApp: if you cannot send or download multimedia files, follow these recommendations

Surely you have ever wanted to send or download a multimedia file by WhatsApp like: photos, videos, voice messages, documents (Word, Excel, PDF, etc.), but you have not been able, why does this happen? In the following note we will explain the causes and provide a series of solutions that may work.

When we send a message by WhatsApp Three options will always appear: a gray check, which means that your notification has been sent successfully; double gray check, it means that the other person is connected to the internet; and finally double blue check, this time the contact has already read our shipment.

Now, what does the clock icon mean when none of the checks appear? There are many factors for this to happen, one of the main problems could be related to the internet connection, therefore, we have to enter any web page on Google and check if our Wi-Fi network or mobile data load in the browser.

If the problem persists, it may be that your internet service has been suspended or you have faults in the area where you live, it is also possible that you have exhausted all the mobile data of your plan, and finally, have accidentally activated the ” Airplane mode”. It is important to verify the latter.

SOLUTIONS

Make sure that the Wi-Fi network is not managed, it means that it is not from the University, Office, etc. They often have limitations.

Verify that the date and time of your cell phone is correctly configured. If the date is wrong, you will not be able to download multimedia files.

To configure time zone on Android go to Settings> System> Date and time.

To set time zone on iPhone iOS go to Settings> General> Date and time.

If you still cannot download or send the multimedia files, the problem could be with the micro SD card, so you must make sure that the external memory has enough storage space.

Go to “Settings” on your mobile> in the search box write “Storage” and check that there is space.

If you have storage space, try the following: delete all data from WhatsApp from the SD card or format the card.

from the SD card or format the card. It is important to note that when you format the memory card, all the data you saved will be deleted forever.

Finally, if none of the solutions that we offer you previously works, the chances that your micro SD card is damaged are very high, so you will have to purchase another one so that you can download content in WhatsApp.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected]. You can also make the same request from your iPhone.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill in the form using this link. There you just have to put your phone number, in addition to the code of your region, and then write your message after identifying yourself.