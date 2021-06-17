WhatsApp It is used by various people around the world. Through it, millions of messages are exchanged daily, it can also get you out of a hurry with its video calls and calls, in case you need to hold an urgent meeting with your co-workers or simply with friends from university.

But there is something that WhatsApp It does not have Telegram: for example, in the fast messaging app it is not yet possible to change the total color of the platform, but you can modify the wallpaper of each of your conversations.

As the application belonging to Facebook is updated, it also closes some accounts for not complying with the measures adopted when you download the program on your cell phone.

What should you not do in WhatsApp henceforth? Always remember to read the internal regulations of the application before misusing it and the company will sanction you with a permanent ban. Here we detail all the points.

Know the things you can and cannot do on WhatsApp so you never close your account. (Photo: Composition)

THINGS YOU SHOULD NEVER DO ON WHATSAPP

The first of them is that for nothing in the world you should campaign on WhatsApp. Users should avoid sharing images, videos and “bulk” messages or spam as the platform can detect suspicious activity. If WhatsApp detects that an account sends too many messages in the day, it can close it permanently.

Likewise, if you created an account and started to copy and paste the message to all your contacts, the WhatsApp algorithm will detect it as a reason for suspicion and will close it for spam.

Never change your geo-location or use a VPN. Many times some use VPN to be able to change the place where they reside and move, for example, to a country on the European continent. If you log in to WhatsApp, your IP will vary and that will be a reason for suspicion by the app.

Finally, users who were blocked multiple times by different recipients may suffer permanent account closure. So be very careful.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected]