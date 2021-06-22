WhatsApp: how to make a video call with 50 people

Do you already have the latest version of WhatsApp ? Its easy platform made many have decided to stay despite the entry into force of their new 2021 policies, which indicate that certain data of yours will be shared with Facebook to improve its advertising system.

But not only that. WhatsApp at present it has many functions that have been tested by its users: one of them is the possibility of activating the messages that self-destruct, as well as the version that allows you to speed up any audio message by 1x, 1.5x and up to 2x.

However, there is a fairly frequent tool that users use to communicate not only with their loved ones, but also with those who are quite far away: it is video calls.

Did you know that you can make video calls from WhatsApp with up to 50 people? Now that this type of communication has moved to PCs, it is now possible to perform this simple trick using only your cell phone or laptop where you have downloaded the messaging application.

HOW TO MAKE VIDEO CALLS WITH 50 PEOPLE ON WHATSAPP

The trick is simple and it is not necessary that you have a Facebook account since, just by opening the link, you will be able to access the video call of 50 people in WhatsApp .

The first thing is to enter WhatsApp.

There you must click on the camera symbol to make video calls.

At that moment you can create a new chat.

Click on “Start group video call”.

In this way you can make video calls with up to 50 of your friends on WhatsApp. (Photo: MAG)

At that moment WhatsApp will tell you if you want to have a video call with 7 people or use Messenger Rooms.

We click on the second option and there we will have to log in to Messenger.

Create the room and copy the link.

Now simply send it to the WhatsApp group or to the members who want to make up the video call and that’s it.

A total of 49 people can be added and it is a good way to hold a virtual meeting of school or family classes.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected]