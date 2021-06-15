WhatsApp: how to export a chat including multimedia files

WhatsApp is an instant messaging application that has become the essential tool for everyone, since we send hundreds of messages to our friends, family and work colleagues every day. Sometimes we send very important content that we want to keep, therefore, this time we are going to show you how to export a chat from the application.

Before detailing this function, it is important that you know how “Backup” differs from “Export chat”. When we first install WhatsApp On a mobile phone, over time we accumulate a lot of information between messages, photos, videos, documents, etc., and when you decide to renew your smartphone, you would simply lose all that data if you do not create a backup.

To be clear, the backup is an exact copy of all the conversations you have in your account. WhatsApp, including messages such as multimedia files. However, what we start sending from when we create the copy will no longer be stored, therefore, it is advisable to create a copy from time to time. In this way when we change mobile equipment our conversations will remain intact.

As for the “Export Chat” function, we can say that it allows us to store the entire conversation together with its multimedia files individually, here the difference, while the other applies to all chats in this only applies to a specific one.

When we export a chat what we get is a file in .txt or text format, where we can read each of the messages we exchange with a certain person. It is very useful especially to show evidence during a judicial process, for example. Now follow these steps to get to the function:

Login to WhatsApp and go to a specific chat.

and go to a specific chat. Press the three dots in the upper right corner and choose the “More” option.

Then click on “Export Chat” and select any of the two options: “No files” or “Include files”.

Now, the applications that we will choose to share the format and files will be opened.

If your chat has more than 30 multimedia files, you will not be able to send it through WhatsAppHowever, you can do it through Gmail, Google Drive or any other.

Ready, in case you sent it through a chat from WhatsApp personal or that of a contact, a file will appear in .txt format that when opened will show us from a Google tab all the conversations with that contact since we downloaded the application.