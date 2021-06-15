WhatsApp: how to change the time of your messages sent to your friends

WhatsApp It is still one of the most used apps above Telegram and Signal. Through it you can send any type of multimedia message such as photos, videos, GIFs, animated stickers and all kinds of documents in Word or PDF.

However, few know of the benefits or tricks it has WhatsApp currently. These are hidden or you must download a third-party app in order to take full advantage of the quick messaging application.

This is the case of the possibility of changing the time and up to the date of sending your messages that you send daily. How do you do it? Is an APK necessary in order to modify it? Here you have commented the steps.

It should be noted that this will only be shown in case you send a message by WhatsApp After configuring, that means that the texts before this one will not change.

HOW TO CHANGE THE TIME OF YOUR WHATSAPP MESSAGES

The trick is quite simple and you should only have your cell phone with WhatsApp updated and then run these steps in the settings of your mobile device.

If your cell phone is Android or an iPhone, you can use the steps in both.

The first thing is to enter the Settings.

There go to Accessibility or General.

Learn about the method to change the sending time of your WhatsApp messages. (Photo: MAG)