WhatsApp: how to activate the bubbles in the style of Facebook Messenger

According to the new ranking published by Sensor Tower , WhatsApp is the most downloaded messaging app in the world. Through it you can exchange messages with anyone just by having their contact number registered on your mobile device. Even in the latest version of the app, it is already possible to increase the speed of your voice notes up to 2x so that you gain time when listening to those rather long audios.

However, there are thousands of tricks that have not been tested by users and that now one has become fashionable: there is already the possibility of activating the bubbles of the messages of WhatsApp very much like Facebook Messenger or another application.

The steps are quite simple, but yes, you must have a third-party application that allows you to activate this function, otherwise you will not be able to see it from the native app.

It should be noted that this tool that we will mention will not have access to your information or profile photo of WhatsApp , but yes to the contact list of your device in order to differentiate who writes to you and who does not.

HOW TO ACTIVATE WHATSAPP BUBBLES IN THE FACEBOOK MESSENGER STYLE

The trick only works on Android terminals. As you know, on iPhone devices, bubbles are hardly displayed when you receive a message:

The first thing you should do is enter Google play .

. There, look for the application called WhatsBubble.

Download it and then open the app. There you will notice that you must activate notifications and that it overlaps with other apps.

WhatsBubble is the application that you must download in order to get WhatsApp bubbles. (Photo: MAG)

If it does not allow you to do so, that means that your cell phone may have few resources and is not compatible.

Once this is done, expect to receive a WhatsApp message.

At that moment you will see that a WhatsApp bubble appears very much like Facebook Messenger.

It should be noted that when you click on the new message, the entire WhatsApp application will open so you can reply.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected]