WhatsApp guide to get the new speech bubble design

WhatsApp keep making changes to its design to have a more user-friendly presentation. We have already seen how, in the most recent update, the system allows modifying the playback speed of audio messages. Now, the developers have modified various visual details of the chat windows.

According to the portal WABeta Info, specialized in configurations that WhatsApp is about to be introduced in the standard system, the system will introduce the balloons of the chats so that the texts do not appear in such rectangular frames. This is a very small detail, you may not have noticed all this time, but aesthetically it works to give a more pleasant feeling to conversations.

The new design of WhatsApp It is available only for users who are enrolled in the beta program, that is, for those who test the next news of the company before its official launch in the standard version, either on Android or iOS operating systems.

WhatsApp Beta it is used for company developers to test new features and tools before their official release. This version usually has errors, bugs and bugs, but you will have access to what will soon come to the application before many other users.

If you are interested in getting the new chat bubbles in your account WhatsApp, you will need to become a beta user of WhatsApp. Perhaps the quotas are already closed, but you do not lose anything trying to access this exclusive system only for those who want to contribute to the development of the application.

WhatsApp Beta | Download on Android

The first thing to do is go to Google Play

There simply search for WhatsApp.

Once inside the WhatsApp tab, swipe down.

There you will see the option to become a beta tester.

Accept the conditions and you will have to wait a bit for you to start downloading the latest version of WhatsApp Beta.

WhatsApp Beta | Download on iOS

The first thing you should do is download TestFlight from the App Store.

When you have installed it, simply apply for a position in WhatsApp Beta for iPhone

Now you should be redirected back to TestFlight.

Press Accept to get the position and it will not take long for WhatsApp beta to be installed on your cell phone.

It should be noted that on iPhone the participants of the WhatsApp beta are a little more limited.

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify Y Spreaker. Follow the program every Sunday on our available audio platforms.