WhatsApp guide for you to make your own GIFs

It’s never too late to learn a trick in WhatsApp, the most used instant messaging service in the world. If you are one of those who use GIFs to personalize conversations, here is a trick for you to have the most exclusive and -what is best- of your own creation.

The GIFs of WhatsApp they are short animations that are repeated over and over again. There are of all kinds, from moving images or animations. The application has a search engine that you can activate when writing, but the catalog does not have all the material available on the Internet. Also, if you want to share something unique, you can bet on your own material so that you stand out in your interventions.

WHATSAPP | Guide to creating GIF

The first thing you should do to create your GIF in WhatsApp is to record a video with the smartphone camera, whether it is a device with Apple’s Android or iOS operating system. It does not matter if you do it with the camera of the same application, because you will have the same result.

is to record a video with the smartphone camera, whether it is a device with Apple’s Android or iOS operating system. It does not matter if you do it with the camera of the same application, because you will have the same result. Then go to WhatsApp and open any conversation in your chats, whether with contacts or groups. The system allows you to create the GIF regardless of the conversation settings.

and open any conversation in your chats, whether with contacts or groups. The system allows you to create the GIF regardless of the conversation settings. Now you click on the clip icon to add audiovisual material. Within all the options, you must go to “Gallery”.

You will have to choose the video you want to convert into GIF and, on the top bar, there is a box in which you must select the option to convert the captured into GIF.

Once this is done, you just have to click on the GIF button at the bottom of the screen and that’s it. You already have your masterpiece available on your cell phone.

Keep in mind that you must update the WhatsApp application so that you have this service without errors.

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify Y Spreaker. Follow the program every Sunday on our available audio platforms.