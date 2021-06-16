WhatsApp for iOS is testing a new function to search for stickers

WhatsApp released the 2.21.120.9 update through a beta version of TestFlight with a new function to search for stickers.

It is now possible to search for stickers on WhatsApp, but with this new update, currently in beta, users will be able to find this function more easily.

How to search for stickers?

According to the reliable WABetaInfoWhen typing a specific word or emoji that reflects one of the stickers in its sticker library, WhatsApp will animate the button on the sticker to alert the user that a sticker has been found.

The default WhatsApp sticker packs already support this feature, so if you’ve installed one of them, try typing specific emojis or words in the chat bar to see if the feature is available for your WhatsApp account.

WABetaInfo says this feature might not work for third-party sticker packs, “because designers don’t often associate emojis with stickers.” Here is an example of how this new function will work in the following video:

The team behind the app has been working on a few other features as well, like support for disappearing mode. When this feature is available, the user will need to go to WhatsApp Settings, Privacy and then activate the Disappearing Mode feature.

WhatsApp is coming to iPad soon

Recently, in an interview with WABetaInfo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the WhatsApp app for iPad will arrive after being asked about compatibility with multiple devices: