WhatsApp for Android will allow you to choose the quality of the videos you are going to share

WhatsApp Beta Not only does it allow us to be among the first to try its new features, such as sending photos and videos that disappear, but also through its source code it gives us a clue of the next features that will come to the popular messaging client.

One of those novelties that the WhatsApp team is developing is a selector for video upload quality so that we can change video compression that we are going to send to our contacts.

So you can send videos with more quality on WhatsApp

For years we have been asking WhatsApp that we can send photos and videos without losing quality without having to resort to tricks, with which it is appreciated that we can soon send videos in better quality.

In the near future, from Settings> Storage and data we will find a new option that allows us to select the video upload quality. This option will offer us three options: automatic, better quality and data saving.

By default it will be configured in automatic quality, that everything points to what will alternate in better quality and data saving depending on our connection. If we are using a Wi-Fi network, it will be sent with the best quality, if on the contrary we are connected to a weak network, the video will be sent with lower quality so that the file takes up less space and is sent earlier.

The same description of this next feature reports that higher quality videos are larger and may take longer to send, so it is up to the user to choose in what quality he wants all his videos to be shared. This still-in-development feature is expected to start reaching early users in the next few weeks.

Via | WABetaInfo

