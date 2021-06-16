WhatsApp changes its design so you can get it on your cell phone

Every time someone purchases a cell phone, one of the applications that is downloaded as the first option is WhatsApp . Just by having one phone number, you can create an account to chat with whoever you want around the world, no matter what time it is.

The latest update of WhatsApp is bringing a series of functions that many are already testing: the most notable is the possibility of modifying the speed of your audios or voice notes that your friends send you: you can choose between 1x, 1.5x and up to 2x.

But now the application will change its design, specifically within the chat. According to information revealed by WABeta Info Chat balloons will appear more rounded and no longer rectangular like they used to be. How do I get them?

As you know WhatsApp is testing the new design of the application in those users who have joined the beta program of the application, that is, if you do not have the possibility of being a tester, it may take time or never reach your cell phone.

HOW TO GET THE NEW WHATSAPP DESIGN

As seen in the images provided by WABeta Info, now the corners of the chat bubbles of any conversation are more curved, adopting an aesthetic very similar to the current Facebook Messenger.

In order to obtain it, you will need to become a beta user of WhatsApp . Currently the seats are closed, but you can watch out for them to open soon.

In this way the new WhatsApp bubbles will be seen. Do you already have the new design? (Photo: WABeta Info)

ON ANDROID

The first thing to do is go to Google Play

There just search WhatsApp .

. Once inside the WhatsApp tab, scroll down.

There you will see the option to become a beta tester. If you do not see it, then enter this link .

. Accept the conditions and you will have to wait a bit for you to start downloading, if there is one, the latest version of WhatsApp Beta.

ON IPHONE

The first thing you should do is download TestFlight on the App Store .

. When you have installed it, simply open this link to apply for a position in WhatsApp Beta for iPhone

in WhatsApp Beta for iPhone Now you should be redirected back to TestFlight.

Press Accept to get the position and it will not take long for WhatsApp beta to be installed on your cell phone.

It should be noted that the WhatsApp beta participants are a little more limited on iPhone.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected]