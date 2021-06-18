WhatsApp changes again (for the better) the way you manage archived chats

The truth is that we can’t imagine why WhatsApp is having such a hard time changing the way the chats we archive work. Those that, for whatever reason, we do not want to have in view together with the most active and that we prefer to send to the drawer where they will not see the light of day again for some time. It is, with total security, the most incomprehensible function of the messaging app because as it is now, even if we archive one of these chats, it reappears on the timeline as soon as a message arrives. Is it so difficult for Facebook to understand that when we save a chat or group in that part of the application, is it because we don’t want to know anything about them? WhatsApp continues to try to see The case is that after several evidences in the beta versions that we will have the so-called ‘disappeared mode’ to put those chats in the file and that they will never leave again, from WhatsApp it seems that little by little they are correcting their first decisions about how they should behave when we archive them. So, finally, they have decided to leave them there even if they receive new notifications with messages, photos, audio notes, video, GIFs or whatever. This change implies that after a long time WhatsApp has identified the way in which users use this function in reality, which is none other than to remove those conversations that no longer interest, or those groups that do not stop from sight. to have new notifications and that we do not care about the same thing. That is why it made no sense to return them together with the rest of the active conversations at the slightest notification. In addition to this change, the latest WhatsApp beta brings the possibility of setting the archived chats section to the top of the timeline of groups or conversations in which we participate, as well as the arrival of an indicator of unread messages within those chats that we have decided to archive. This element is very important because it tells us if we have to go through that section to see what they have written or not. What makes it easier that if we want to be aware of something (due to the exceptional situation that may be) we can always know at a glance if messages are arriving or not.