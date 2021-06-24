whatsapp beta redesigns voice notes by eliminating an important functionality

In these last weeks we are seeing how WhatsApp is redesigning its messaging app by adding small changes, like more rounded chat bubbles, but in the latest beta we see a much bigger change in voice memos.

After allowing us to play the audios at different speeds, WhatsApp Beta debuts under a new design for the voice memo player more visual but much simpler that eliminates an important feature.

This is how the new WhatsApp voice notes are

WhatsApp Beta now show the voice waves in the audio notes, replacing the playback bar that has accompanied us since its launch. With this voice wave design we can see the variations in intensity in the sound of the note. Voice waves change color to a darker gray as audio is played to indicate where the playback is going.

This aesthetic change eliminates, at least in the current version, an important function: the playbar slider. In the previous layout, showing a playbar we could manually move its position slider to rewind or advance playback. Now in the new voice wave design this has disappeared. Now WhatsApp voice notes have the same interface and behavior as in Telegram, which also doesn’t allow playback to advance or rewind

The redesign in the voice waveform is a success but it does not eliminate the playback control, since if you have not understood any part of an audio note it forces you to play the audio note again from the beginning. It should be able to allow you to change the playback position as before.

As it is a beta version still in development this could change in the next few days with a new update. For example, the Instagram voice notes have the same voice wave design but you can click on the waves to advance or rewind the playback in the position of the wave that you pressed. We hope WhatsApp will do the same.

