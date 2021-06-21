WhatsApp and the trick to send iPhone memojis in your conversations

Have you tried these tricks of WhatsApp ? Although the application makes efforts to provide people with new tools, these are not used to the maximum by users who use the app daily to communicate with their friends, family, partner, and co-workers.

The latest version of WhatsApp it brings messages that self-destruct in 7 days if they are not read, in addition to the start-up of being able to accelerate an audio or voice message at a speed of 2x, 1.5x and 1x.

However, it is also possible to send the well-known iPhone memojis to any mobile device via text message. You can even save them and that way you can have fun differently with all your friends.

How do you do it? If you have an Apple phone, it is not necessary to install third-party programs, on the contrary, you can use the memojis that you already have stored or created on your iPhone in WhatsApp without too much trouble.

HOW TO SHARE MEMOJIS ON WHATSAPP

Remember that these steps can only be done from the iPhone. In the case of Android, you can use applications that are already pre-installed as in Samsung and Huawei:

First you must enter WhatsApp and open any chat.

Now when you write you will notice that at the bottom there is a happy face emoji.

Then press it and the emoji box will open.

In this way you can share the memojis of your iPhone on WhatsApp. (Photo: MAG)