WhatsApp and the trick to put a message as “unread”

Do you already have the latest version of WhatsApp ? At present, a variety of functions have been added, such as being able to reproduce an audio note at a higher speed: 1x, 1.5x and 2x. Likewise, it is also possible to activate messages that self-destruct in about 7 days if they are not read.

But there is a new system that will help you if you have read or opened a conversation or chat without wanting to. Do you know that you can put it back as “unread” in WhatsApp ?

Although this tool has been enabled for a long time in the fast messaging application, there are few who use it on a daily basis, especially to return a notification to the original state.

It should be noted that if you opened the message and put the text as “unread”, if you have it active, the other person will be able to see that you have opened their text and, as a consequence, the double blue check will appear in WhatsApp .

HOW TO RE-POST A MESSAGE AS UNREAD ON WHATSAPP

The trick is quite easy to do and it is not necessary to have to download any third-party application other than WhatsApp. Many times these APKs tend to steal information or request permission to access your contact list:

The first thing you should do is update WhatsApp on your mobile device.

Then enter the message you have read.

Then select all the conversation or the text you want.

In this way, a WhatsApp conversation is marked as “unread”. (Photo: MAG)

At that moment you will be shown a small window where you are told that you can mark a chat as “unread”.

Put it in “unread” and it will show you as if you had a new notification.

Remember that this will not vary on your friend’s WhatsApp and that they will see the double blue check if you have it active.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also make the same request from your iPhone.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill in the form using this link. There you just have to put your phone number, in addition to the code of your region, and then write your message after identifying yourself.