WhatsApp and the trick to hide your profile picture from strangers

WhatsApp it is still one of the leading apps in the free messaging service. For example, nowadays it is already possible to activate the texts that disappear if they are not read after a week, but in addition to that, you have the option to play your audio notes at a faster speed.

However, many always seek to protect their WhatsApp from strangers and that is why there is a trick to prevent strangers from observing or looking at your profile picture without your consent. How do you do it? Here we explain it to you.

It should be noted that when you install the messaging application for the first time, the configuration of your profile photo comes by default for everyone to see. Therefore, we must resort to adjustments in order to avoid a person looking at your things.

Remember that anyone who has your number registered on their cell phone can view your avatar at WhatsApp . So be very careful.

HOW TO HIDE YOUR WHATSAPP PROFILE PHOTO FROM THE UNKNOWN

To be able to hide your profile picture in WhatsApp , the steps for Android or iOS (iPhone) users are the same:

You must first enter WhatsApp.

Then go to the Settings of the application.

On that screen go to Account.

In this way you can activate the function to hide your profile photo from strangers on WhatsApp. (Photo: MAG)

There you must click on Privacy.

In this section it says “Profile picture”: If it says “All” change it to “My contacts”.

That way you can prevent strangers from looking at your WhatsApp profile picture.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected]