WhatsApp and the trick to activate the “left-handed mode” in your conversations

Many times at left-handed people It is difficult for us to do the things that right-handers do very normally. For example, if we play guitar, we must change the strings to our position, as well as place the table with the fork always to the left. ¿Did you know WhatsApp has a way for you? Well, here we will tell you all about it and how to activate it.

The application WhatsApp It has a number of changes in its latest update. For example, it is now possible to use the tool that allows you to obtain messages that self-destruct in 7 days if they are not read, you can also use the function to accelerate the audio notes up to twice their speed.

If you’ve never used the “Left-handed mode” in the app, then it’s time to get it. Best of all, you don’t need to download a companion app.

Many times third-party applications tend to enter your conversations and contact list of WhatsApp , breaking the security protocol. That is why today we will show you how to have the “left-handed mode” in less than a second..

HOW TO ACTIVATE THE “LEFT-HAND MODE” IN WHATSAPP

If you have a hard time typing on a keyboard made only for right-handed people, then this trick from WhatsApp it will fascinate you. Here are all the steps to activate the “left-handed mode”:

The first thing will be to enter the “Settings” of your smartphone.

Now go to “About phone” or “Phone information”

At that moment you will see a tab that says “Build number”. Press it 3 times in a row.

There you will see that the developer options have been activated.

Now go back to “Settings” and click on “Additional settings”.

Learn about the true method to activate “left-handed mode” on your Android smartphone for WhatsApp. (Photo: MAG)

Select “Developer Options.”

Finally, click on “Force use of the format direction from right to left”.

And with that you will have already activated the “left-handed mode” in WhatsApp.

You just have to open a conversation and start using it in your WhatsApp conversations.

Do you have any problem? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also make the same request from your iPhone.