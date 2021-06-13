WhatsApp and the trick so that the flash of your cell phone alerts you when there is a message

WhatsApp It is one of the most famous applications to be able to communicate with everyone by text message or, preferably, using a call and video call, now where social distancing is quite important. However, there are many tricks that are not used by the people who manage the social network every day.

Did you know that the flash of your cell phone can turn on or blink when you receive a message from WhatsApp ? Just as you read it. This simple trick is quite easy to do and you do not need to download any third-party applications that, to a large extent, tend to steal personal information.

To be able to run it, you must have the latest version of the app, which brings a variety of new features such as the possibility of obtaining messages that disappear in a week if they are not read, as well as the tool to be able to play an audio note up to double speed.

What do you have to do? Remember that you decide if this is beneficial or annoying for you. So if you no longer want to use it, just disable it from WhatsApp they ran the steps again.

HOW TO MAKE THE FLASH OF YOUR CELL PHONE NOTIFY YOU IF YOU RECEIVE A MESSAGE FROM WHATSAPP

In order to perform this simple trick, you must resort to the settings of your Android or iPhone device. Either. Here are the steps:

On Android:

Go to the Settings. Select the option Notifications. Depending on the version of your Android, you must enter More Settings or Accessibility. There you will find an option that says “Flash Led” which you must turn on for notifications. With it when you receive a message from WhatsApp, it will light up.

On iOS (iPhone):

Enter the Settings. Select option general. Click where it says Accessibility. Activate the option that says Flashing LED warnings. And voila, you will be able to see the Flash when you receive a message from WhatsApp.

