WhatsApp already tests multi-device mode

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

WhatsApp has been working for months on a functionality that will allow you to log in to several devices at the same time and thus be able to control your WhatsApp account, for example, from your personal mobile and from your work mobile, or from a computer, at the same time, without depend on a main device (as happens now when using the web version, which is necessary that the mobile is working).

Telegram users have had a multi-device function for years

The users of Telegram -main rival of WhatsApp- can use this function for years, which had become one of the main differences between WhatsApp and Telegram, so this news will sound like something obsolete. However, WhatsApp users have historically requested the feature from the Mark Zuckerberg-owned company, thus far, without receiving it.

But the time of the arrival of the multi-device version to WhatsApp seems to be closer and closer. The company already confirmed its arrival at the beginning of the year – although it did not determine the date – along with three other novelties. A few weeks ago, Zuckerberg himself announced his arrival and could already be seen in the beta version of the WhatsApp website and now more details of the tests that WhatsApp is carrying out have been known.

Now we know new images of what the functionality will be like that, initially, would reach the WhatsApp web and the desktop app. It would also be available initially on Facebook Portal devices, the company’s smart speakers, from which WhatsApp can be used by connecting directly to the instant messaging service, without the need for an active phone nearby.

However, this leak shows that, at least initially, WhatsApp cannot be used on a second mobile phone linked to the WhatsApp account. The logical thing is that in the future that functionality will also be activated, but at least as can be seen in the tests, that possibility will not exist at first.

According to these new images, the multi-device mode of WhatsApp will work on four devices in addition to the phone itself on which the account is activated. The good news is that even if the phone is off, WhatsApp can continue to be used on other devices.

At the moment only these new tests are known, and although the company confirmed the launch of the function, there is no exact date set. Everything seems to indicate that it will not take long to be able to use the function, but we will have to wait until we have official news.

.