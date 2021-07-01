WhatsApp already incorporates photos and videos that are deleted when viewed in its latest beta

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Users of the beta of WhatsApp for Android can now use a new function that allows images or videos sent are automatically deleted after having been viewed.

With the automatic deletion of images or videos in WhatsApp, the recipient will only be able to see this content once

The first tests of this function began to be carried out last March, together with the self-destruction of messages, and its purpose is to prevent the recipient from being able to store the image or video in the content gallery of their device.

As we say, the new function is available for the moment only in the most recent beta version of WhatsApp and only for Android users, it is foreseeable that it will soon be accessible in the final update of the app and for both Android and iOS, although there is no specific date.

The contents can only be viewed once, although unlike what happens in other apps with similar characteristics such as Instagram, where “self-destruction” happens automatically after a few seconds, in WhatsApp the image or video is only deleted when the recipient close the app or quit the preview. In no case are they stored in the mobile gallery, as confirmed by the screenshots published by WABetaInfo.

The sender can know if the recipient has opened the content even even if it has read confirmation disabled, and the option is also available in groups, not only in individual communications. The only drawback is that there is still the possibility of taking a screenshot, a circumstance of which WhatsApp does not notify the sender if it occurs.

Another novelty that the WhatsApp beta incorporates is the possibility of selecting an automatic deletion of the messages sent, being able to choose between having it happen 7 days after they are sent or only 24 hours after they have been sent.

