What’s new from Facebook to help admins manage their groups

Facebook is once again coming to the aid of community administrators with the launch of new tools and features to make their work easier. La new admin home page, new conversation and conflict moderation tools, and new features to empower the culture of the communities themselvesThey are all the new that are coming to ensure healthy participation in the communities.

On new home page, basically it is a new panel where administrators have everything they need to know at a glance where they should act, whether it is about publications, members or reported articles. Administrators will be able to add shortcuts to tools and functions that they will use frequently, and even any new functions or tools that arrive in the future, will also arrive on this page.



Finally, on the new home page come the expert advice, intelligent suggestions (by AI) that will suggest suitable tools at all times according to the needs that arise in the groups themselves.

To facilitate the moderation of conversations and tackling possible conflicts, Facebook is launching new tools such as comment moderation in the administrative assistant, which allows administrators to set certain criteria to automatically moderate posts and comments. In the testing phase comes the Conflict Alert, which alerts administrators in case of detecting possible conflicts in conversations.

Lastly, administrators can also reduce the frequency with which group members can comment, as well as set limits on the number of comments that can be made on selected posts.

By last, to enhance the culture of the community, composed of functions such as the Member Summary, which allows you to briefly see the activity of each member, the possibility of appealing to Facebook when a violation of community rules is detected, both in members and administrators, which can be requested by any administrator, in addition to establishing Tags in comments and posts that allow members to access explanatory pages that talk about it.

In the coming weeks, certain rules may also be tagged in comments and reported posts.

On the other hand, administrators will also be able to deactivate and activate certain types of publications, comes the new chat experience, in addition to testing pinned comments, which allow administrators to pin comments at the top of any publication.

It also comes notifications of communications from the administrators that, as you can guess, sends a notification to the members when the administrators establish any publication as comments, and the possibility that the administrators can share their opinion with the rest for the rejection of the access requests from new members.

More information: Facebook