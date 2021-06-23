What you must take into account to buy a laptop that will last you for many years

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

When we buy a laptop, we aim to make it last as long as possible to make the investment profitable. It is not something we can expect if when we go to buy we opt for the cheapest laptop with the worst performance, so it is better to assess different aspects to enjoy your new laptop for many more years.

When going to a store to buy a laptop or if you buy it online, you should analyze some technical elements of great importance to make sure that the laptop will last us a long time. Do you want to know which are the most important? Take note because we show them below.

Factors to analyze before buying a laptop

Laptop processor

It is one of the most important factors to take into account at the time of purchase, since it is the brain of the computer. The processors of laptops are usually low consumption, although we can also find them with excellent performance. For sporadic use, a Dual Core processor may be enough, although if we want it to respond perfectly in the long term a Quad Core processor will be better. A key element in the response that the laptop will offer with its use.

Reviews and opinions from real users

Taking into account the reviews and opinions of other users can be of great help to get an idea about whether the laptop meets expectations, if it exceeds them or if, on the contrary, it is of low quality. It is a research work that it will give us a lot of interesting information about the computer that you are considering buying. There have been cases recently in which Amazon has expelled companies like Aukey from its marketplace for encouraging positive user reviews by offering free products in exchange. So it is convenient to also read real reviews carried out by specialists like the ones we do in TreceBits or in specialized websites like the original Do not be silly.

Computer RAM

When buying the laptop we also have to look at the device’s RAM. It is essential to only buy devices that offer their RAM in multiples of 4 to avoid having RAM memory soldered to the board, which can affect performance. For a computer that we are going to use intensively in the long term, it is best to choose a model that has 16 GB of RAM, which will allow us to use it with heavy tasks, gaming and the like. If you are going to make occasional use, maybe 8 GB of RAM memory will suffice.

Computer graphics card

For a computer that we plan to use for day to day, the integrated graphics provided by the processor will suffice. If your goal is to use the laptop to play, it is desirable that it bring a dedicated NVIDIA or AMD graphics card, although this implies a higher price. But don’t worry too much about the graphics card, as If you are not going to play, almost anyone who brings the laptop will be valid.

Screen resolution

The screen resolution is another factor that we must analyze when buying a laptop. You have to bet on high resolutions, if possible Full HD, since it is advisable if we are going to play or watch series on the computer. It is not necessary to buy screens with 4K resolution, since it does not make sense for the size that usually have the screens of the notebooks. It is not a factor that will affect the durability of the computer too much, but it will help you to watch content with a high resolution even as technology advances in the coming years.

Storage capacity

As for storage capacity, it is advisable to look for laptop options that have SSDs because they will offer much higher performance. It also affects the laptop’s startup speed, something that can make many users lose patience. Therefore, having an SSD is basicRegardless of whether you choose NVMe or SATA, it will depend on your budget and what you want to spend.

Notebook connectivity

It is a factor to take into account because it is necessary to assess whether we prefer greater portability or greater connectivity. If we prefer greater portability we will probably have to give up some connectivity because the goal is to make the laptop lighter. On the other hand, if we want more connectivity, we will enjoy more USB ports and RJ-45 ports for wired networks. It’s something that it will depend on the use you plan to use.

Now that you know what you should look for when buying a laptop so that it will last you for many years, you just have to apply it in the purchase process to find the laptop that best suits your needs and give it good care so that it lasts for you. maximum possible time.

.