What would Nintendo Switch games look like on Nintendo Switch Pro? A ‘youtuber’ does the experiment

Much is said about Nintendo Switch Pro these days, when the truth is that there is no official announcement that is worth and everything that is published about the possible successor of the current generation is based on more or less founded rumors. For example, those specifications so beasts, which is so hard to believe.

However, if they are close to an update of the hybrid console of the Japanese company, it is to be expected that Nintendo Switch Pro, if it comes into existence, upgrade your capabilities to a minimum and jump on the bandwagon of select technologies that are a trend and that in the coming years will mark the development of the most popular games.

Without starting to speculate about the components that Nintendo Switch Pro will bring -or could bring-, basically because it is completely unknown, there are those who have ventured to offer a flash about it, showing a simulation of what some of the components would look like. Nintendo Switch hits on the so-called Switch Pro.

This is the case of ElAnalistaDeBits, a youtuber that based on scaled by artificial intelligence and other tweaks With software and hardware tools, he has created a comparison video to say the least curious, since it is not “reduced” to show what the games would look like on a clearly superior hardware, but with plausible requirements for a future Nintendo Switch Pro.

Thus, on the split screen it shows on the one hand well-known Nintendo Switch titles, such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super mario odyssey or Monster hunter rise, among many others; and on the other, those same titles with resolutions ranging from 1440p to 2160p -Here you even spend a bit- applying technologies such as DLSS.

The result? It bears repeating that it is a simulation, also a mere exercise of assumption, but it is interesting to see how, except for a greater definition, hardly anything changes. In other words, if Nintendo Switch Pro ends up advertising itself to offer that, it would not be worth the jump, save for the possibility of accessing new, more demanding titles.

