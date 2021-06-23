What is the ideal telephone operator like?

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

In Spain we have a large number of telephone operators, so choosing the most suitable one can be a complicated decision. However, when choosing one or the other, it is important to take into account some aspects, such as the fiber and mobile offers of which they have.

Listed below are some of the characteristics to be assessed before signing a contract with a telephone company, to avoid possible future controversies:

Fiber and mobile combo packages

The combined fiber and mobile offers are one of the best options that telephone operators can offer, since they are ideal for saving a considerable amount of money month after month. On the other hand, companies usually have different combined packages so that customers can choose the one that best suits their needs based on Internet consumption and the calls they make. Finally, by combining fiber and mobile in the same offer, the contracting and installation process is much simpler and faster, doing it all in one go.

The extras

Normally, phone companies usually include some free extras in their rates to make them irresistible. Some examples could be additional minutes for calls at no extra cost, gigs added during the first months of the contract or even a gift Smartphone for signing the contract, among others.

The cumulative gigs

Currently, one of the trends of Spanish telephone operators is the possibility of accumulating unspent gigs. That is, in the event that users do not consume all the gigabytes contracted throughout the month, the surpluses will be accumulated for the next. This has become a great advantage for consumers, since it guarantees their Internet connection at all times and is the ideal way to get the most out of the fiber and mobile offer.

Assistance

In general, one of the most common handicaps of telephone companies is that their assistance is usually not entirely effective: sometimes, robots or answering machines are the ones who serve users, and solve urgent problems, such as running out of Internet while telecommuting can become a costly setback to solve. In this sense, when choosing a specific operator, it is important to ensure that they are assisting the user, through a helpline in which the company’s workers respond directly.

Taking these types of aspects into account before signing a contract with a fiber and mobile operator will make the user experience better and that consumers can enjoy your internet connection without any problem wherever they are, being totally satisfied with their telephone company.

