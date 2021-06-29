What is staking and how is it done? [Vídeo]

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

When it comes to increasing the number of cryptocurrencies in our possession, the most usual thing is to adopt a dynamic role: buy new crypto with fiat, or grow our portfolio through swing trading. However, there are ways to obtain returns passively, and one of the most popular is staking, which we will tell you about in this video:

Being able to make the cryptos in our possession multiply on their own sounds like a scam, but it is not. The proliferation of blockchain networks with the “proof of stake” protocol has made obtaining crypto like this a reality. Basically these networks need their own tokens to function; especially to verify transactions.

By staking, you can achieve an annual return of more than 10% in certain specific cryptocurrencies

Users are the ones who lend their cryptos to the network (which are blocked during the loan) and therefore, they get a reward in the form of more cryptos. The reward is proportional to the number of cryptos that are staked, but currently, and in the most important networks (such as Kusama, which also supports parachains, or Polkadot) it is higher than 15% in the network itself and higher than 10% in exchanges.

Staking, as explained in the video, can be done directly from the blockchain network that supports this protocol (which usually has a somewhat high level of complexity) or from an exchange. Given the profitability of staking, many exchanges offer this option in a very simplified way in exchange for a commission. The profitability is lower, but it is the exchange that does all the work, so it is a very easy way to get started in this method.

If you plan to follow a long-term strategy and not touch cryptos (or change them, sell them, or withdraw them), and our portfolio allows staking, it is one of the best ways to operate with cryptocurrencies.

